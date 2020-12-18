Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Among Us

Among Us will come to Xbox in 2021

The Nintendo Switch version will only be a console launch exclusive.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo decided to end 2020's last Indie World show by revealing that Among Us would launch on Nintendo Switch later that night, which lead to a lot of speculation. Was this a sign of the game making its way to the other consoles as well in the future or would it be a nice exclusive for the hybrid console? The answer is the former.

Microsoft has confirmed that Among Us indeed will be released on both Xbox One, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass for consoles some time in 2021. Considering the fact that it's already on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass and the timing of this announcement, I doubt we'll get too far into next year before it happens, but who knows? Maybe I'm just an imposter...

Among Us

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy