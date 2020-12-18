Among Us will come to Xbox in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo decided to end 2020's last Indie World show by revealing that Among Us would launch on Nintendo Switch later that night, which lead to a lot of speculation. Was this a sign of the game making its way to the other consoles as well in the future or would it be a nice exclusive for the hybrid console? The answer is the former.

Microsoft has confirmed that Among Us indeed will be released on both Xbox One, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass for consoles some time in 2021. Considering the fact that it's already on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass and the timing of this announcement, I doubt we'll get too far into next year before it happens, but who knows? Maybe I'm just an imposter...