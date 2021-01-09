Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Among Us

Among Us was December's most downloaded Switch game in Europe

The multiplayer game's console debut appears to have been a hit.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo of Europe has revealed the 15 most downloaded Switch games for December, and it's indie sensation Among Us that is sitting at the top. Among Us, as you're probably aware, found a second wind in 2020 and went on to become one of the year's most popular games, so it's unsurprising that many people flocked to purchase its first outing on consoles.

Elsewhere within the list, the only other new release on the console was Immortals: Fenyx Rising which clocked in at eight place. The only other titles that weren't Switch exclusive offerings were Minecraft in second place and Stardew Valley in ninth.

You can check out the full list below:


  1. Among Us

  2. Minecraft

  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  5. Super Mario Party

  6. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  7. 51 Worldwide Games

  8. Immortals: Fenyx Rising

  9. Stardew Valley

  10. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

  11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

  12. Pokémon Sword

  13. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

  15. Super Mario Odyssey

Thanks, Nintendo Insider.

Among Us

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy