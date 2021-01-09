Among Us was December's most downloaded Switch game in Europe

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo of Europe has revealed the 15 most downloaded Switch games for December, and it's indie sensation Among Us that is sitting at the top. Among Us, as you're probably aware, found a second wind in 2020 and went on to become one of the year's most popular games, so it's unsurprising that many people flocked to purchase its first outing on consoles.

Elsewhere within the list, the only other new release on the console was Immortals: Fenyx Rising which clocked in at eight place. The only other titles that weren't Switch exclusive offerings were Minecraft in second place and Stardew Valley in ninth.

You can check out the full list below:

