Among Us VR releases "by the end of 2022"

Announced at The Game Awards, the virtual reality adaptation of the Among Us phenomenon won't be ready to be played until the tail end of the current year, as its devs announced today during the Meta Quest Showcase. The title, which will release for both the Quest 2 and the Rift/S, asks 4 to 10 people to either work together or betray the rest in the incredibly popular game concept, but now in first person and VR.

The game and today's new gameplay also mark the announcement of a partnership between publisher Schell Games (who recently released the also acclaimed Until You Fall and I Expect You To Die 2) and Meta "on three more projects" to be announced in the future.