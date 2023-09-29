Among Us VR is coming to PS VR2

HQ

Innersloth has just confirmed that Among Us will be looking to come to yet another platform. After debuting as a VR title with the Among Us VR edition, the game will now be looking to add PS VR2 to its list of available platforms, sometime in the future.

There is no firm release date of the title on Sony's latest VR system, but we are told that it's coming and that it will retail for the price of £9.99 / €9.99.

In terms of what it will offer, 4-10 players will be able to play on two maps and use the many features that were introduced in the other VR editions of the game, including proximity chat, 3D cosmetics, safety and in-game moderation tools, crossplay, custom lobby settings, and more.

Check out the announcement trailer for the PS VR2 edition below.