Among Us, The Gunk and Mortal Kombat 11 coming to Xbox Game Pass

It's official then, December is the best month yet for Xbox Game Pass. It started earlier this month with additions like Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Generation Zero, Stardew Valley and off course Halo Infinite.

Now we're mid-December and it turns out the months and year is going to end in a great way for all subscribers. Amongst other things, we can look forward to great titles like Firewatch, The Gunk, Mortal Kombat 11 and most importantly - Among Us. Here's the full list of things to come, starting today:



Among Us (Cloud) - December 15



Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Broken Age (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Firewatch (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



The Gunk (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Lake (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Race With Ryan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 16



As usual, there are also several games that are getting touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming, additional perks and other new things, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. But as is tradition, there are also a selection of games leaving the service. Make sure you play these before December 31. You have up to 20% discount on them until then: