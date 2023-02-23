Among Us seems to be crossing over with Destiny 2

HQ

It looks like the next game to receive some Destiny 2 cosmetics will be InnerSloth's social deduction game, Among Us. As teased on Twitter recently, the image states: "Eyes up, Crewmate," which seems to be a play on words on Commander Zavala's iconic catchphrase in Destiny 2 of "Eyes up, Guardian".

While we are waiting for confirmation and a proper reveal of this crossover, with the final This Week at Bungie blog post before Destiny 2: Lightfall launches arriving later today, we could hear more soon, and perhaps even see if Among Us cosmetics will be arriving in Destiny 2, in a similar vein to what the Assassin's Creed and Fortnite crossovers of the past two seasons of the game offered.

Either way, take a look at the teaser image below and let us know which Destiny 2 characters you can spot.