Among Us remains a PC exclusive game for now

Innersloth's new party game Among Us quickly became an unprecedented success, becoming hugely popular with Steam users. In the face of this great popularity, many have wondered if the game will also land on other platforms, but according to the latest statements by head developer Forest Willard, it seems that the game will remain a PC exclusive for a long time to come.

On the occasion of a streaming event held on Twitch together with some content creators, Willard spoke about the opportunity that Among Us also lands on Nintendo Switch PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, explaining that a console port is a project they are only starting to talk about now.

Limiting Innersloth's intentions is the need to create "a system for quick comms. It'd basically be for randoms, like Rocket League. I don't know if we'd be able to implement console voice chat or not. I know one of the first things we want to add is a friend's list-type account system because it's real hard to do anything without that s***."

In fact, Among Us allows users to communicate via keyboard, without having to use voice chat, so this port would be really problematic for a console launch. In short, it looks like console players will have to wait a while and cross their fingers before Among Us is released on those platforms.

Thanks to GameSpot.