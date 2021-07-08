Among Us physical collectors editions announced

Among Us is already the probably most played game in the world right now, and despite this, it hasn't been launched for either PlayStation or Xbox yet. But this is about to change this year, even if we still don't have a release date.

Now a series of three different collectors editions have been announced by InnerSloth for all console formats, although without a release date. We assume it will launch around the same time as Among Us is coming for PlayStation and Xbox, and they are now available for pre-order from Maximum Games; Crewmate Edition (£27.99 / $29.99), Impostor Edition (£44.99 / $49.99) and Ejected Edition (£74.99 / $89.99).

Here's what's included with each of them:

Crewmate Edition

• Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

• Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

• 3D Lenticular Case

• Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

• 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

• Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

• Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Impostor Edition

• Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

• Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

• 3D Lenticular Case

• Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

• 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

• Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

• Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

• Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

• Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

• Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

• Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

Ejected Edition

• Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

• Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

• Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook®

• Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

• 1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

• Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

• Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

• Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

• Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

• Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

• Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

• Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

• Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box