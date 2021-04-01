Among Us' new Airship map is now live

You're watching Advertisements

Among Us' new Airship map has now gone live and is available to play in-game entirely for free for everyone. The new map that was revealed months ago, has arrived as part of a larger update that is also adding new tasks, hats, and an account system designed to help with moderation and reporting players.

The Airship map marks the largest Among Us map to date, and features a variety of new activities and locations to explore and probably get murdered in. To mark the occasion, a new line of cosmetics called the Airship Skin Bundle is also available to be purchased, giving your iconic space men a variety of new looks to sport in-game.

The account system that I mentioned above is now also live, and is Inner Sloth's initial approach to reporting and moderating the players you encounter. The system works by having accounts created on each platform (in the future it will hopefully be one account for all platforms), which can then be used to report players acting inappropriately. It should be noted that you will also now need an account to access the game's free chat system. Reports sent using the new moderation system are "read by people (not bots!)", so make sure to give a good reason for each report you file.

In the blog post that detailed the new patch, Inner Sloth did also hint at a few updates coming in the future, including larger lobby sizes and a full art style revamp, although the developer did also mention that a more transparent, public roadmap will be coming "at some point."