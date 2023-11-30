Among Us' mega Indie Cosmicube crossover is now available

HQ

We recently reported on the news that Among Us was shaping up to debut a massive indie crossover event. Well, that event has now been properly revealed, and it's bringing a whole slate of amazing indie titles to the social deduction game as cosmetic items.

Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Celeste, Castle Crashers, Alien Hominid, and A Hat in Time are all present as part of the mega indie crossover, and to get access to all of these goodies, you need only spend 7,000 Beans.

The Indie Cosmicube crossover is available in Among Us right now, and will remain in the title until February 28, 2024, so you have plenty of time to decide if this is the cosmetic bundle for you.