Among Us makes a surprise premiere as part of Summer Game Fest

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We last saw it at Summer Game Fest, so it makes sense that the next time we saw the Among Us animated series, it would also be at Geoff Keighley's big summer showcase. Some might have expected a new trailer, or perhaps just a reminder of the show's existence, but instead we got a much bigger surprise.

The entire first season of Among Us, with all 10 episodes, are available to stream right now on Paramount+. Featuring Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown, Dan Stevens, Ashley Johnson, Randall Park, Kimiko Glenn, and plenty more, Among Us puts some of our favourite actors on the Skeld, where they can't tell their friends from their enemies, and will have to deal with the deadly shapeshifting Impostors.

The show is created by Owen Dennis, who collaborated with Among Us' developers in order to create a show that could remain accurate to the games while delivering the comedy and story you'd expect from television. If you want to know whether the show's worth your time, check out our first season review here.