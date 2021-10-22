LIVE
Among Us

Among Us launches on PlayStation and Xbox in December

Christmas will be filled with accusations and lying this year...

HQ

InnerSloth decided to celebrate my birthday on December 17 last year by confirming that Among Us was heading to the Xbox consoles, and it turns out the wait for it to become a reality will be pretty much one whole year.

Because the small studio has announced that Among Us will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on December 14. It'll as promised go straight onto Xbox Game Pass as well, so I'm guessing many families and friends will have some really special gatherings this Christmas.

Among Us

