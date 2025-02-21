Among Us is going three-dimensional

After Among Us caught the attention of the entire world during the pandemic, it didn't take long before creator Innersloth decided to iterate on the formula and create a 3D version of the game. The catch was that this was exclusively a virtual reality product, meaning you needed some form of headset (and a resilience to motion sickness...) to join in on the fun. That will no longer be the case.

Innersloth has decided to make the 3D version of Among Us available for those without a VR headset. It's known simply as Among Us 3D, and it's just the game we all know and love but built in a three-dimensional manner, which will no doubt make the experience all the more thrilling.

It will offer proximity voice chat, new and returning minigames, crossplay functionality (with VR players, not the original Among Us title), and various customisable elements too. There's even a Steam Next Fest demo coming that contains all the features and systems that will be on offer at launch, although we still don't know yet when launch will happen.

You can head to the game's Steam page to read more, and even see the required computer specs to play it, which are incredibly accessible. Oh, and don't miss the game's teaser trailer below either.