Among Us is getting an Arcane crossover

Riot Games has really gone wild with its celebrations for the launch of its Netflix animated series Arcane, a show that is set in the League of Legends universe and brings the MOBA to life in a way we haven't really seen before.

While the show itself is currently incredibly well-received, and is sitting at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, Riot isn't easing up its efforts to make sure people are aware the first part is available to watch, and has recently released a Progress Days trailer that shows off a bunch of the collaborations and goodies fans can look forward to as part of RiotX Arcane.

In the trailer, there are glimpses of already announced collaborations, such as Jinx in Fortnite, and the PUBG Mobile map, but there is also a very brief look at an Among Us collab, that shows a few items coming to the social deduction game, such as an Enforcer helmet and a Heimerdinger costume.

Take a look at the trailer below, for a look at the Among Us collaboration at the 38 second mark.

In other Among Us news, InnerSloth is hosting an "Emergency Meeting" today at 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET, where it intends to show off a look at the next major update coming to the game. Be sure to watch it here.