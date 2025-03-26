Among Us is getting a visit from Like a Dragon

HQ

We've seen many unexpected and fun collaborations for Among Us in the past, but the question is whether this latest one will take the prize. Innersloth and Sega have announced that a Like a Dragon collaboration will kick off on March 26 and run until June 23.

As expected, this includes several cosmetic items, including things that can turn you into Ichiban Kasuga, Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima, and other goodies like a Sotenbori-themed name tag and Nancy the lobster as a pet. And yes, of course karaoke is included. Check out the short teaser in the Bluesky post below.