During the last few weeks, Epic hasn't revealed which games that we can get for free via Epic Games Store, and has generally offered bigger titles. There was a lot of speculation about what we would get this time, last week was NBA 2K21, and it turns out it is Among Us - a title that should not need any further introduction.

Head over this way to download it for free. You have to do it before Thursday, when another mystery game will take its place as a free download.