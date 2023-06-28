Among Us is being turned into an animated series

HQ

Another game is being adapted into a different media format. Innersloth's hugely popular social deduction title, Among Us, is getting the animated TV series treatment, as Variety has reported.

The show will be helmed by the creator of Cartoon Network's Infinity Train series, Owen Dennis, with the show also being animated by Titmouse, the studio that animates Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

As for the premise of the series, this will be very similar to the actual game and will see members of a spaceship crew being brutally murdered by a shapeshifting monster, leading the crew to need to work together to figure out who the Imposter is before it claims too many lives.

There is no mention of when the series will actually debut, but in the report it is mentioned that the show is being covered by The Animation Guild and not the Writers Guild of America, meaning it shouldn't be affected by the ongoing strike disrupting Hollywood and film and TV production.