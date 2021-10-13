Among Us for PlayStation and Xbox consoles are still coming this year, just later than expected

HQ

Among Us has been on one hell of a ride since 2020, the game suddenly got extremely popular because of those Twitch streamers, and also of course its addictive gameplay and a great timing. But, we are not here to discuss its history and fate today. What we wanna talk about is its yet to be released console versions.

This party game initially launched on PC, Android and iOS in 2018, followed by Switch last year, and its developer InnerSloth decided to bring Among Us onto PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well. The team planned to release the console editions within 2021, but it's been a while since the versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series got announced, and then 2021 is ending in two months, will we really be able to play Among Us on Sony and Microsoft platforms?

According to InnerSloth, what's been scheduled is still on track. In a blog post published last week, it was mentioned that "we're still on track for console release this year, albeit later than we originally intended".

The team then kept saying: "Because this next update is more than just a simple patch and will introduce (hopefully) two big changes to the game, making sure they're up to snuff and compatible across ALL platforms - PC, mobile, console - means there are way more blockers coming for us.

Our ideal release date was in September, but we ended up moving it because we didn't want anyone who picked up the game on Xbox or PlayStation to have a suboptimal experience and roadblocks were thrown our way. (See why I haven't told you all a date yet? Gotta be 100% sure before we're comfortable sharing that information!) Thanks for the patience on this!"

So there you have it. Still no concrete date revealed, but at least InnerSloth seems to be quite certain about delivering it as planned, in this year.

Thanks, gamingbolt