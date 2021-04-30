Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Among Us

Among Us coming to PlayStation later this year

PlayStation players will also get exclusive Ratchet & Clank cosmetics.

Back in December, InnerSloth released Among Us to consoles for the first time with the Switch version. They also announced roughly the same time that it would also come for Xbox (and Xbox Game Pass) sometime this year, and most of us assumed it was only a matter of time before it was confirmed for PlayStation as well.

And, that has happened. On Twitter they write that we should expect it "later this year" while also confirming an "exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet" and cross-play. Something to look forward to perhaps?

Among Us

