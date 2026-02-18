Among Us and Ace Attorney clash once again, bringing Phoenix Wright to the social deduction game

HQ

Following a former collaboration between Capcom and developer InnerSloth that saw Among Us and Ace Attorney coming together to bring Miles Edgeworth to the social deduction game, now the pair are teaming up once more for another crossover between the two game series.

This time, the collaboration is bringing Phoenix Wright to Among Us in the form of two cosmetics for the game that include Phoenix Wright's Hair and Phoenix Wright's Suit. The exciting part about this crossover is that the cosmetics are free and to claim them you simply need to log into Among Us before March 17 at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET.

InnerSloth cap off their announcement with: "You'll be committed to the spirit of justice (and hopefully better at lying constructing alibis) with these new threads."

Will you be grabbing these Ace Attorney goodies?