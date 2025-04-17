Among Us 3D launches on Steam in early May

HQ

Developers InnerSloth and Schell Games only recently revealed Among Us 3D, a new way to experience the social deduction game that builds on the virtual reality version. At the time, it was mentioned that the game would be coming to PC first, but we were never told a firm date. This has now changed and it's actually sooner than you may think.

It has been revealed that Among Us 3D will be coming to Steam as soon as May 6. As for what this version of the game will launch with, we're told that it will offer a tag mode that introduces a new role called The Infected, which is basically a zombies-like experience where players can't be touched by the infected player. Otherwise, we can expect native proximity chat to be supported, limited-time events to be hosted, new and returning minigames to be offered, and a boatload of customisation options to play around with as well.

With the game almost here, you can see its new release date trailer below, and for anyone looking to hop into the game, it's worth noting that while it does feature cross-play with other Among Us 3D versions (including VR), it is not cross-play with the base 2D experience.