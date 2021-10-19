Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition is free next week on Epic Games Store

HQ

If you're finding that money is a little tight around Halloween, then fear not, as Epic is offering up some spooky titles that won't cost you a penny. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse can be downloaded without expense until October 21, and following this, Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition is also free until October 28.

If you've yet to check out Among the Sleep, then there's no better time to do so. The award-winning horror takes place entirely from a child's perspective and the scares are amplified due to how vulnerable you feel. Here you find yourself living through an intrusive nightmare whilst trying to find your mother for comfort. The Enhanced Edition features improved visuals, new dialogue options, and gameplay tweaks.

Within our initial review of Among the Sleep, we said: "If you can get the game somewhere at a knockdown price, then it's an okay choice to pick up to see what it's about. But with the current price tag, it's just grossly overpriced."