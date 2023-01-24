Among the Sleep 2 confirmed

We haven't heard much from Krillbite since Mosaic got a mixed reception in 2019 (Odd Karsten thinks it's okay) and Sunlight flew by most in 2021, so it's rather fitting that the reveal of the studio's next game gets announced in a rather unusual way.

Kreativt Europa MEDIA has announced the 44 games it'll help fund this year, and the first one on the Norwegian list actually reveals that Among the Sleep is getting a sequel. Because the first entry states Krillbite is receiving € 150 000 to develop Among the Sleep 2. The announcement is obviously focused on the funding and doesn't give us much in terms of the actual game. All we know is that it'll "build upon the core experience in Among the Sleep - a first person horror adventure, in which you play a two year old child waking up in the middle of the night to mysterious sounds and start exploring the dark looking for comfort." Time will tell how a sequel can improve upon this concept more than nine years after the original.