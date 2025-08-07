Amon shreds enemies with ice and fire in new Borderlands 4 gameplay

HQ

Yep, this looks like my new Borderlands 4 main. I've said that about every character revealed so far, and probably will continue to say it about each character until they've all been showcased with fancy new trailers.

Our latest gameplay overview focuses on Amon, the Forgeknight, who wields axes, spears, and modified fists in battle, ripping enemies apart with fire and ice. His Crucible allows him to throw elemental weapons at his enemies, either freezing them or doing big damage.

His Scourge power throws projectiles that look like Amon sliced through the air itself to freeze and shatter enemies in small areas, and while he's waiting for Scourge to recharge, he can also protect himself with a forged shield.

Finally, there's Onslaughter, which seems like a collection of everything shown thus far, plus some powered-up punches to do extra elemental damage. Check out Amon's gameplay for yourself below, and let us know if he's your top pick for your first Borderlands 4 run.

Borderlands 4 releases on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC on the 12th of September. A Nintendo Switch 2 version releases on the 4th of October.