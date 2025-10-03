Amon should be more powerful following Borderlands 4's latest update

HQ

Recently, Gearbox introduced the fifth Vault Hunter that will be making an appearance in Borderlands 4 as a DLC character. C4SH will be launching in early 2026, meaning we have a few months to continue to get acquainted with the four available options until then.

Anyone who has played Borderlands 4 might notice that some of the Vault Hunters are a tad more effective than others, namely that Amon the Forgeknight somewhat struggles compared to his destructive friends. This should hopefully be changing from now on, as a new patch for the looter-shooter has arrived and it has tweaked and adjusted the various characters a tad.

As Gearbox puts it: "Amon in particular gets a host of adjustments to bring him closer in line with the general power level of the other Vault Hunters. Vex's summons and Rafa's melee power see adjustment to make those builds more viable in the late endgame. Finally, Harlowe has a couple tweaks to make sure Stasis is getting value for players."

The full patch notes are quite long, so be sure to head over here to see the intricate changes that will make Amon hit harder, more survivable, and ultimately more effective in combat.