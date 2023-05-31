Amnesia: The Bunker video shows player freedom, accessibility and replayability

HQ

Fredrik Olsson did unfortunately have some bad news about Amnesia: The Bunker when he stepped in front of the camera earlier this month. That's fortunately not the case today. It's quite the opposite.

Frictional Games has released a new video where Olsson shows off and explain three key aspects of Amnesia: The Bunker. The first one is experimentation. This is basically what the studio has been talking about from the very beginning, as it's how this entry in the franchise will be more like an immersive sim where we'll be able to combine and do things that will react realistically. Then there's difficulty. These choices will be very simple at launch by only allowing us to choose between easy, medium and hard, where each adjusts how long generators will last, how aggressive the monster will be, number of save points and such. We'll get more options after launch thanks to an update that includes an even higher difficulty and a custom mode. Finally, there's replayability, where Olsson explains that the monster, resources, item placement, codes and more will be different every playthrough.

It ends by reiterating Amnesia: The Bunker will launch on June 6, so no more delays.