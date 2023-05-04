Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker shown off in 10-minute gameplay footage

Most presentations save the nasty bits till the end...

The last noteworthy thing we heard about Amnesia: The Bunker was its second delay to get out of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's way, so it's time to get a better understanding of what we can look forward to.

Frictional Games has done this by giving us a 10-minute gameplay video of Amnesia: The Bunker that doesn't even let us take a couple of breaths before showing what happens if the monster catches you in the claustrophobic bunker. We're then treated to some exploring and puzzle-solving highlighting the franchise's new, more open structure.

Amnesia: The Bunker

