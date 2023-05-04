Amnesia: The Bunker shown off in 10-minute gameplay footage

HQ

The last noteworthy thing we heard about Amnesia: The Bunker was its second delay to get out of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's way, so it's time to get a better understanding of what we can look forward to.

Frictional Games has done this by giving us a 10-minute gameplay video of Amnesia: The Bunker that doesn't even let us take a couple of breaths before showing what happens if the monster catches you in the claustrophobic bunker. We're then treated to some exploring and puzzle-solving highlighting the franchise's new, more open structure.