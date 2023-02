HQ

When Frictional Games unveiled Amnesia: The Bunker last December, the trailer revealed the game was set to launch sometime this March. Turns out, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't the only game that won't launch in 2023's first quarter after all.

The Swedish developers have announced that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed away from its vague March release to May 16. That's the only news we're getting from them today, but Frictional tells us to stay tuned for more information and gameplay "soon".