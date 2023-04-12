Amnesia: The Bunker delayed to avoid The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

HQ

Amnesia: The Bunker was originally supposed to launch in March, but Frictional Games decided to delay it. Now, two months later, the developers realised that launching the game on May 16 might not be the best idea.

Because the Swedes have sent out a press release revealing that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed again, but this time only a week. The game will now launch on May 23, and the first reason we get for the decision is that the team wants some extra time to polish. A very common excuse. The same can't be said about the second one. Frictional Games is one of few studios that admits fear of the competition is another reason for the delay by stating they're:

"carefully timing the release to avoid a week packed with awesome titles from other talented studios. This thoughtful decision means you can fully immerse yourselves in each amazing gaming experience, without feeling overwhelmed."

Makes sense when mid-May includes the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Lego 2K Drive and a couple of other promising games. Then again, this new date means it'll go up against The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and seemingly still Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League despite rumours of a delay.