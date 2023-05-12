Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Amnesia: The Bunker

      Amnesia: The Bunker delayed again

      But only two weeks this time, so third time's the charm.

      HQ

      When Frictional Games delayed Amnesia: The Bunker a second time they said it needed to be done for some final polish and get out of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's way. Turns out, they probably should have waited a bit longer to give us the new release date.

      Fredrik Olsson, the creative lead on the game, has published a video announcing that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed to June 6 after the certification process uncovered multiple crashes that will take some time to fix.

      The good news is that we'll still be able to play some of it in two weeks, as a free demo will come to Steam on May 22.

      Amnesia: The Bunker

