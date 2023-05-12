Amnesia: The Bunker delayed again

When Frictional Games delayed Amnesia: The Bunker a second time they said it needed to be done for some final polish and get out of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's way. Turns out, they probably should have waited a bit longer to give us the new release date.
Fredrik Olsson, the creative lead on the game, has published a video announcing that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed to June 6 after the certification process uncovered multiple crashes that will take some time to fix.
The good news is that we'll still be able to play some of it in two weeks, as a free demo will come to Steam on May 22.