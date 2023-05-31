Amnesia: The Bunker, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

A new month is about to start, and this means a new round of titles being confirmed for Game Pass for the upcoming two weeks. While there are less heavy hitters than usual, we believe this is because Microsoft is holding its Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11, which will almost certainly mean several new announcements for the popular subscription service.

This doesn't mean we're not getting interesting titles though as Amnesia: The Bunker will be added on its release date, as will the absolutely adorable Dordogne. We can also look forward to the widely acclaimed Car Mechanic Simulator 2021. Here is what to expect and when:



Supraland: Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now



Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available today



Farworld Pioneers (Console and PC) - Available today



Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 1



Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 1



The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 1



Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 6



Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 6



Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 8



Stacking (Cloud and Console) - June 8



Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 13



Subscribers are also getting perks and other benefits, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

As usual, there are also some games leaving Game Pass, in this case on June 15. Subscribers also have up to 20% discount on those titles until then, so make sure to play them or buy if you wish to keep any.