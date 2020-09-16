Amnesia: Rebirth will be released in time for Halloween

You're watching Advertisements

One week and ten years ago, Amnesia: The Dark Descent first launched, and in a better world, the developers at Frictional Games would have had a great surprise just in time for the big birthday party. However, shock-resistant horror fans don't have to wait too long for the release of the latest offshoot in the series, because the launch date of Amnesia: Rebirth was announced today. PC players (Steam, GOG, and Epic Game Store) and horror fans on PS4 will be scared as early as October 20, while the PlayStation 5 version has not yet received a concrete date.

In Amnesia: Rebirth, we play the woman Tasi Trianon, who wakes up in a supposedly deserted desert somewhere in Algeria. Despite all the hot sun, players shouldn't expect too much light while exploring dark underground cave systems and eerie alien structures. Check out these environments and a few creepy voices in the latest trailer: