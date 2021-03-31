Amnesia: Rebirth introduces an 'Adventure Mode' for fainthearted players

You're watching Advertisements

Do you love horror games but meanwhile also have a weak heart? The unsettling feeling of not knowing when will there be a monster coming at you makes you feel extremely uncomfortable during the playtime? Worry not, the developers from Frictional Games have introduced a new 'Adventure Mode' into their latest horror title, Amnesia: Rebirth, which can solve your problem and ease your anxiety.

Similar to what they did for their previous game SOMA by delivering a safe mode, they created an Adventure Mode for Rebirth's players.

"With Adventure Mode we hope that new players, that have a hard time handling horror as a genre, will get to experience Tasi's story. That they will get to immerse themselves in the character and the unforgiving environments of Rebirth, as they fight for survival for themselves and those closest to them.

Playing the game in Adventure Mode still contains the same serious themes and story - and the atmosphere can still be quite unnerving at times - but the experience is going to be much less of a horror experience and more one of an epic adventure."

Check the features that comes with the new Adventure Mode below:



Monsters still exist in the game but they won't attack you anymore.



Locations that contained pitch black darkness have been brightened up a lot, making environments possible to explore at one's own pace, allowing for easier navigation and removes some of the oppressive atmosphere.



No active fear mechanic, meaning that you don't have to worry about taking fear from being in darker areas or near monsters.



A few bonus puzzles.



Does this sound good to you?