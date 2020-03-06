Amnesia: Rebirth announced for PC and PlayStation 4

Last week, we reported on the teaser trailer released by Frictional Games and speculated on whether it could be a sequel to the 2015 game Soma or a follow-up game in the Amnesia franchise. Now we have the answer to that very speculation as the developer just announced its upcoming horror game, Amnesia: Rebirth.

Ten years after the release of the horrifying, phenomenal horror experience Amnesia: The Dark Descent and seven years after the launch of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, the series is being reborn (pun intended). Amnesia: Rebirth is set in the Algerian desert and will follow new protagonist Tasi Trianon through various hardships and the game is set to release on PC and PlayStation 4 this autumn. Take a look at the new trailer below.