Amnesia: Rebirth announced for PC and PlayStation 4

Frictional Games next game in the Amnesia franchise is coming to PC and PS4 later this year.

Last week, we reported on the teaser trailer released by Frictional Games and speculated on whether it could be a sequel to the 2015 game Soma or a follow-up game in the Amnesia franchise. Now we have the answer to that very speculation as the developer just announced its upcoming horror game, Amnesia: Rebirth.

Ten years after the release of the horrifying, phenomenal horror experience Amnesia: The Dark Descent and seven years after the launch of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, the series is being reborn (pun intended). Amnesia: Rebirth is set in the Algerian desert and will follow new protagonist Tasi Trianon through various hardships and the game is set to release on PC and PlayStation 4 this autumn. Take a look at the new trailer below.

