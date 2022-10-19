Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Amnesia and Persona highlight next batch of Game Pass additions

The next eight titles to join the service have been named.

HQ

It's that time of the year again when Microsoft reveals the next batch of titles that will be coming to the Game Pass library. Arriving between October 20 and October 27, this list of additions includes horror games perfect for the season, and synchronous multiplayer platformers as well. Here's the full list.

Arriving on October 20:


  • Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Phantom Abyss (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series)

  • Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC)

October 21:


  • Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

October 27:


  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC)

  • Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There are, as usual, a list of games leaving the service, with those being:


  • Alan Wake: American Nightmare

  • Backbone

  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

  • Project Wingman

  • Second Extinction

  • Sniper Elite 4

  • The Forgotten City

