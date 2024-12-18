Amir Satvat's win at The Game Awards 2024 for helping laid-off devs turns into a storm of hate

HQ

Amir Satvat, the recipient of the first-ever "Game Changers" award at The Game Awards 2024, has opened up about the countless hateful messages he's received since accepting the honor last week. Satvat, who has spent years helping laid-off developers secure new jobs—placing nearly 3,000 people—says the backlash has been intense, including disturbing and antisemitic comments targeting his family.

In a LinkedIn post, Satvat shared his frustration with the vitriol, admitting that it's hard to tune it all out, especially when the attacks become so personal. "This can happen to you too when you sacrifice over 2,000 hours of your time to help the industry," Satvat wrote. His work has been a lifeline for many developers who've been impacted by the wave of layoffs that have plagued the gaming industry in recent years.

At the Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley took a rare moment to address the layoffs affecting the industry, honoring Satvat for his ongoing efforts. His acceptance speech moved many in the audience, but not everyone was so kind. Some critics, especially on social media, claimed that Satvat was being presented as a "hero" when, in reality, he's part of the problem.

The criticism intensified after it was revealed that Satvat works for Tencent, a company that has been associated with controversial business practices. Despite these claims, Satvat insists that his role at Tencent has nothing to do with the layoffs and that he's never been involved in any mergers or layoffs in his career.

Satvat also defended the work he's done, pointing out that those who mock his efforts don't understand the depth of the resources he's built or the community he's helped foster. "We have 15 resources across 5 different homes," Satvat said, explaining that there's much more to his project than just a simple spreadsheet.

The negative attention has been overwhelming, but Satvat remains committed to his cause. He ended his post by expressing his frustration with the personal nature of the attacks, which have included offensive remarks about his wife's background. Despite this, Satvat says he will continue his mission of helping others, vowing that this will be his final comment on the issue.

"I did not want to say anything, but there have been too many comments about my family, about my wife, about her religious background," he wrote. "And other things that are way over the line for me not to say anything."

As Satvat faces these challenges, it raises a larger question: Can we ever fully separate a person's work from the negativity that often surrounds them? How do we navigate the line between praise and backlash in a world that's quick to judge but slow to understand?