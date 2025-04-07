English
Amiibos is possibly getting a substantial price increase

The new characters from Zelda and Street Fighter will cost a pretty penny.

Many people have expressed their views on everything related to prices when it comes to Switch 2. The console, accessories and games will be very expensive and there is a risk that it will be further increased as a result of the tariffs that the United States recently launched.

Now it is being reported via Yahoo and others that even Amiibos may get quite a bit more expensive in the future. As we recently reported, a new batch of Amiibos is on its way, including characters from Zelda and Street Fighter. The former is priced €23 on Game in Spain where Amiibos previously cost €15.

In the case of Street Fighter 6, it's even worse and they are said to cost $30. We don't know if this is a temporary price hike, and we have contacted Nintendo for a comment, and hope to get back to you on the matter.

