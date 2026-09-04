Amigo joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds for free next week

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Sega and Sonic Team continue in an admirable way to expand Sonic Racing: Crossworlds with paid expansions featuring new guest characters, cars, and tracks based on well-known franchises such as Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Minecraft.

But above all, they continue to introduce classic Sega icons, which are added to the game alongside new cars, and this is done completely free of charge for everyone who owns the game. Most recently, it was Crazy Taxi icon Axel who was introduced along with his yellow taxi, and soon it's time for a new addition.

This time, it's the maracas-playing monkey Amigo, whom we got to know in the Dreamcast hit Samba de Amigo. He'll be added to the game on September 8 together with the vehicle Locomotive de Amigo, and just two days later (on September 10), there will be a Samba de Amigo festival to compete in.

Since Amigo is a Sega character, both he and the vehicle are free to download. We'll see you on the Crossworlds roads, and may the best Amigo player win.