Amiga 500's top five games

5. Lemmings

To the tune of London Bridge is Falling Down and Dance of the Little Swans, among others, DMA Design conjured up the (almost) perfect blend of puzzle solving and strategic chaos. The unsuspecting cute little creatures wandered straight into our hearts with us trying to help them navigate the game's many levels without tragically dying was truly an exercise in both creativity and patience.

4. Cannon Fodder

Here is a game that, in my advancing age, I have really come to find a whole new appreciation for. It was fun to murder enemy soldiers even as a little kid, but it is only in adulthood that I have discovered and really been able to embrace the dark humour and its ironic tone. Cannon Fodder captures you with its simple controls and tactical depth, but at the same time makes you reflect on the sacrifices of war. Entertaining and thought-provoking with fast-paced combat and cleverly designed missions, these are just a few of the many reasons that make Cannon Fodder a timeless classic.

3. Turrican II: The Final Fight

When we talk about action games on the Amiga, there is one that stands out like a beacon in the dark. For just as Sensible World of Soccer came to dominate sports games, so it was Turrican II: The Final Fight, which was the king of messy action on the Amiga. Huge levels, a fast pace and one of the most unforgettable soundtracks by far came together to form one of the best games on the Amiga. As a little kid, you couldn't help but sit and gawp at the visual spectacle unfolding on the screen in front of you.

2. Sensible World of Soccer

Opinions are divided as to whether Sensible World of Soccer is the best football game in the world. But the fact remains that it is downright impossible to talk about the Amiga without mentioning Jon Hare's genre-defining title. It was for many years the definitive football experience, an epithet the game earned through its surprisingly simple but nuanced gameplay - snappy and addictive with perfect controls and a deep career mode. All I have left to say is Goal Scoring Superstar Hero!

1. Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge

Guybrush's first adventure may be a great one, but I firmly maintain that it is the sequel, LeChuck's Revenge, where things really took off and that remains the most complete and definitive adventure featuring Guybrush Threepwood. Everything from the first game is here, but in a much more polished form. The humour is sharper, the graphics are prettier and the adventure is better. For me, LeChuck's Revenge is not only the best game on the Amiga but also one of the most memorable titles ever made. A rich, cosy atmosphere, and absurd puzzles in a world populated by memorable characters.