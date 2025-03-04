Amid offers from Saudi Arabia, Vinícius says he is relaxed about his future and hopes he can renew with Real Madrid

HQ

Talks about a possible exit of Vinícius Jr. from Real Madrid to the Saudi Pro League have increased over the past weeks, with rumours that Saudi Arabia was willing to pay the largest ever sum for a footballer to convince the club and the Brazilian player to activate his exit clause -1b euros- and leave this summer.

Vinícius, 24 years old, has a contract until 2027, but the club - and its fans - seem more anxious to secure a contract renovation than the player, knowing he has a wide margin to negotiate, and consolidate his status as an unmissable player for the club, now facing close competition from Kylian Mbappé.

In the press conference before tonight Champions League game, Vinícius talked about his future, and said he is "very relaxed". "I've got a contract until 2027, I hope we can renew that shortly. I'm happy here and it's a dream come true, I couldn't be anywhere better than where I am right now."

According to Spanish outlet As, the Brazilian told the player earlier last month the amount of money he hopes to receive for his next contract. And it seems that no further movements will be made until after the season ends, in the summer - after July, as Real Madrid plays the new FIFA Club World Cup. The outlet say that "the willingness for the player to continue is good for both parties".