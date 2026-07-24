Amid fears of heavily processed food ingredients, Nestle wants to simplify labels on packaging

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Nowadays, there's a big trend in kicking overly processed foods to the curb. Whether you're only eating steak off a wooden chopping board, or spending a small fortune to make sure your chocolate comes with no preservatives, people are scrutinising their old favourites, finding them full of ingredients they don't recognise.

Nestle, the owner of KitKat, Nescafe, Shreddies, After Eight, and more than 2,000 brands globally wants to see simpler food labelling in the future. As per Reuters, Nestle has been lobbying US authorities to help change the names on food packaging, so that consumers are more likely to recognise ingredients by seeing their common names.

Right now, if a food packet has "ascorbic acid" written on it, a lot of people may not know that this is the scientific term for vitamin C. The same is true for beta-carotene and vitamin A. "Sometimes the way we have to describe ingredients in the U.S. ​makes it sound like Frankenstein food. In reality, it's actually a natural ingredient that consumers have ​a natural word for," said a former senior Nestle executive.

Companies have already spent billions removing artificial colours, preservatives, and more from their products in order to sway consumers towards them. As shoppers grow more health conscious and suspicious of long ingredients lists, simplifying what people see on packaging could help stop people dismissing products. At the same time, a shortened ingredients list could hide the ingredients people don't want to see in their food.