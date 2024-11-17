America's latest great game show idea pits humans versus hamsters

Whether you enjoy game shows or not, this latest creation from Max will no doubt pique your interest. The show is called Human Vs. Hamster, and it's exactly what it says on the tin, it's a show where a group of humans have to prove themselves against the tiny rodents. Sounds unfair, right? Not here. The idea is that humans and hamsters will compete in scaled versions of obstacle courses and in food consumption challenges, and the likes, all to see which is the superior biological form at completing hamster-centric tasks.

The series will arrive on Max as soon as next week, with a premiere date of November 21, and with that in mind, we have a trailer for Human Vs. Hamster to gawk at below to get a taste of the different crazy and fun challenges on offer.

The main thing to note is that it's unclear what the release plan will be for regions without access to Max.