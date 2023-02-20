Americans furious over Mario Kart attraction at Super Nintendo World

HQ

Universal Studios Hollywood had barely opened the doors to its Super Nintendo World before complaints started pouring in. The park features the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride - a sort of roller coaster with VR elements, the Toadstool Café restaurant and various arcade games and gift shops.

However, Bowser's Challenge has already attracted a lot of criticism, as the ride's go-karts have a safety requirement that you can't have a waist larger than 40 inches (about 101.6 centimetres) to fit in, something that doesn't sit well with a whole lot of Americans. While American women - according to Healthline - have an average waist measurement of 38.7 inches, well below the limit, men are at just over 40.2 inches. This means a lot of people, mostly men, are simply too chubby for the ride.

This has caused people to take to Twitter to complain that Nintendo and Universal are not inclusive and fatphobic. Regardless of one's opinion, one can undeniably wonder if Nintendo and Universal started from Japanese standards, where 32.6 is the average waist measurement according to a 2013 study.