American Truck Simulator will soon be pulling into Missouri

SCS Software has confirmed that Missouri will be added to the game as an explorable state, following the addition of Nebraska and Arkansas.

Within a blog post on Steam, the developer has teased that players will be able to take in the sights of landmarks such as the iconic Mississippi River, the St. Louis' Gateway Arch, and the expansive Ozark Mountains.

The blog posts reads: "Nestled in the heart of the American Midwest, Missouri beckons with a blend of historical significance, natural beauty, and vibrant urban landscapes. Known as the "Show-Me State," Missouri invites visitors to explore its diverse offerings."

When released, Missouri will bring the game's list of explorable states up to 16. The other states included in the game are California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, and Oklahoma (Nebraska and Arkansas are joining at a later date).