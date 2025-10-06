American sports car sales are suffering

HQ

Despite both Ford and Chevrolet demonstrably offering sharpened, refined versions of their historic sports cars Corvette and Mustang, sales so far in 2025 have only gone down compared to last year. This is reported by Motor1, which compared sales figures during the same period in 2024 and 2025.

"In the car business, the first week of October means quarter-three sales data from most automakers. This gives us a good look at how cars are selling as we pass through the 75-percent mark in 2025. We've decided to focus on enthusiast models under $100,000, in this time of a messy transition to electrification, tariffs, economic uncertainty, wage stagnation and inflation, and easing of fuel-economy and emissions standards in the US. Put another way: It's a bad time for performance cars, and the data bears this out. We've looked at sales of performance models through September of this year compared to the same time period last year, and almost all of them are down."

Chevrolet Corvette:

2025: 17,718

2024: 25,711

Dodge EV-Charger (vs Charger/Challenger in 2024)

2025: 8,943

2024: 56,764

Ford Mustang:

2025: 32,818

2024: 36,485