American sports car sales are suffering
Due to EV plans being changed, economy getting all but easier and tariffs hurting everybody in the US, sports car sales are down this year...
Despite both Ford and Chevrolet demonstrably offering sharpened, refined versions of their historic sports cars Corvette and Mustang, sales so far in 2025 have only gone down compared to last year. This is reported by Motor1, which compared sales figures during the same period in 2024 and 2025.
"In the car business, the first week of October means quarter-three sales data from most automakers. This gives us a good look at how cars are selling as we pass through the 75-percent mark in 2025. We've decided to focus on enthusiast models under $100,000, in this time of a messy transition to electrification, tariffs, economic uncertainty, wage stagnation and inflation, and easing of fuel-economy and emissions standards in the US. Put another way: It's a bad time for performance cars, and the data bears this out. We've looked at sales of performance models through September of this year compared to the same time period last year, and almost all of them are down."
Chevrolet Corvette:
2025: 17,718
2024: 25,711
Dodge EV-Charger (vs Charger/Challenger in 2024)
2025: 8,943
2024: 56,764
Ford Mustang:
2025: 32,818
2024: 36,485