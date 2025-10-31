American Mikaela Mayer becomes new unified super-welterweight world champion after defeating Mary Spencer

HQ

Mikaela Mayer has become the new unified super-welterweight world champion, holding the holding the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, after a fight against Mary Spencer at the Montreal Casino, winning by unanimous decision, 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.

Mayer, 35-year-old from California, defeated the 40-year-old Spencer, who held the WBA belt for superl-welterweight division, despite the striking height difference of two inches/ 5cm with the 1.80m Canadian opponent. Mayer won the WBA and WBC left vaccant by the Colombian born Norwegian boxer Cecilia Braekhus, who retired aged 43.

"I've won a WBO before, but I've never had the WBA or WBC put around my waist, so this is extra special" said Mayer, with a record of 22 wins and 2 defeats. "She took a big risk taking on a fighter like me. I always come forward and put on tough fights", said Spencer. "She's a strong, solid opponent, props to her".

Next for Mayer could be a fight against Laurent Price, WBC welterweight champion, or a potential "super-fight" against Claressa Shields, the self-proclaimed 'Greatest Woman of All Time' and undisputed three-weight world champion, who currently holds titles at heavyweight, according to BBC.