American McGee's Alice to be adapted as TV series

The X-Men screenwriter and, of course, Solid Snake's famous voice David Hayter will be the showrunner of a small-screen adaptation of the hit American McGee's Alice. The game - a title that became hugely popular in 2000s - is a visionary and dark adaptation by the eccentric game designer American McGee, offering an alternative (and more adult) version of Lewis Carroll's classic novel.

"American McGee's Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience," Hayter said in a statement.

At the moment we don't have any other details on the project yet, but it seems the TV series will be produced by Radar Pictures and Abandon Entertainment. Stay tuned for more info on American McGee's Alice's TV series!