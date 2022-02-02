Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
American McGee's Alice

American McGee's Alice to be adapted as TV series

Solid Snake's voice, David Hayter, will be the showrunner.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The X-Men screenwriter and, of course, Solid Snake's famous voice David Hayter will be the showrunner of a small-screen adaptation of the hit American McGee's Alice. The game - a title that became hugely popular in 2000s - is a visionary and dark adaptation by the eccentric game designer American McGee, offering an alternative (and more adult) version of Lewis Carroll's classic novel.

"American McGee's Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience," Hayter said in a statement.

At the moment we don't have any other details on the project yet, but it seems the TV series will be produced by Radar Pictures and Abandon Entertainment. Stay tuned for more info on American McGee's Alice's TV series!

American McGee's Alice

Related texts



Loading next content