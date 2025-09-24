HQ

Ryder Cup 2025 takes place next weekend in New York. The golf competition between Team USA and Team Europe, held every two years, didn't usually give prize money for players, but that changed this year: it was announced that all 12 American players plus their captain would get $300,000 to donate to charity, and $200,000 for themselves, as an stpiend. Previously, players would get $200,000 to charity, and nothing for themselves. Meanwhile, European players receive nothing.

This raised a big controversy, as it stained the Ryder Cup, a competition with great prestige that was never about money. As fans complained, and even Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe, suggesting that resentment from fans in New York could lead to backlash to the American golfers.

"We all know how high the ticket prices are, averaging out at around $750 each. So it's going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four. If the US players are getting paid, and they aren't performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it", Donald said.

As a response to the backlash, some American players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and camptain Keegan Bradley, have announced that all the money they will receive will be donated to charity.

"My wife and I like to do a lot of stuff in our local community and I've never been one to announce what we do", said Scheffler. "I don't like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition. We have something planned for the money that we'll be receiving", suggesting he will donate it to local organisations in Dallas.

Others have not been asked what they will do, so the controversy will likely float in the air during the Ryder Cup this weekend.