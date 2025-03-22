American Dad returns for a 20th season

HQ

Seth MacFarlane's wacky family comedy has officially been renewed for a 20th season by Fox — a significant milestone for American Dad, which continues to ride the wave of success fueled by satire and absurdity that made the show so popular.

American Dad, as many know, was created by Seth MacFarlane alongside Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and follows CIA agent Stan Smith, his eccentric family, and their decidedly unusual house pet.

No one could have guessed that what was initially criticized as a Family Guy knockoff would have such staying power. But after 20 long years in the spotlight, American Dad has managed to maintain its popularity in an ever-changing TV landscape.

Do you watch American Dad, and how do you think it differs from Family Guy?