American boxer Hannah Rapp, 26, killed after being hit by a car while cycling

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Hannah Rapp, an American boxer, died on Saturday July 18 at the age of 26 after being hit by a car while cycling with her boyfriend. According to the sheriff's office in the Brazos County, the driver passed her, came to a stop and then drove in reverse, hitting her. The driver, 31-year-old Charles Medina, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, he claims that she reversed because he thought the riders were flagging him down and didn't see Rapp.

Rapp had an eight victories, five by KO, one loss and one draw record in boxing since turning professional in 2024, pairing her boxing activity with a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector. Her most recent fight was in June, losing to Tiara Brown in Orlando for the WBC women's featherweight championship. Brown said that Rapp was "the best dance partner I have ever faced as a pro" and recalled a heartwarming anecdote: before fighting, Rapp asked her autograph.

Rapp was promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, who said that Hannah "made a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a gifted athlete, a valued member of the boxing community, and someone who was deeply respected by those around her." Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President, said that Rapp was "an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family."